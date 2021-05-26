Blueshift Asset Management LLC Invests $548,000 in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 21,834 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Lumber Liquidators during the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 854,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,268,000 after purchasing an additional 8,491 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Lumber Liquidators during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,522,360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $139,018,000 after purchasing an additional 178,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Lumber Liquidators in the 4th quarter valued at $1,453,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LL opened at $21.49 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.55. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.08 and a 52-week high of $35.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $623.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.48.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.13. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Lumber Liquidators’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Lumber Liquidators news, Director Joseph M. Nowicki purchased 6,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.94 per share, with a total value of $150,199.56. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,397.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc operates as a multi channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories in the United States. The firm offers exotic and domestic hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminate, vinyl plank, bamboo and cork direct to the consumer.

