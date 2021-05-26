Blueshift Asset Management LLC Has $511,000 Stock Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 50.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,730 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INGR. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ingredion by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Ingredion by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Point View Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ingredion by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ingredion by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ingredion by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:INGR opened at $95.23 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Ingredion Incorporated has a one year low of $68.71 and a one year high of $98.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 250.61 and a beta of 0.82.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 41.09%.

INGR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ingredion from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.00.

In other Ingredion news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $71,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

