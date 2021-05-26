Blueshift Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBKR. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.43.

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR opened at $66.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.20. The company has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 0.66. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.77 and a 12-month high of $80.57.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.65 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 2.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.06%.

In related news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.07, for a total value of $67,955.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 33,452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.06, for a total transaction of $2,444,003.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 936,929 shares of company stock worth $69,769,293. 11.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange traded funds (ETFs). The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.