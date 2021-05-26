BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) CEO Mitchell B. Lewis Sells 17,106 Shares

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) CEO Mitchell B. Lewis sold 17,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $899,946.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE BXC opened at $51.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.87 and a 12 month high of $70.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.58 million, a PE ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.57.

Get BlueLinx alerts:

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $6.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $4.19. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter. BlueLinx had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 268.95%.

BXC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of BlueLinx from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of BlueLinx in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, BlueLinx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Weber Alan W increased its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 458,649 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,420,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 310,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,071,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 240,242 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,415,000 after acquiring an additional 59,697 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 363.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 177,060 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,939,000 after acquiring an additional 138,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in BlueLinx by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 174,429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,836,000 after purchasing an additional 38,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

BlueLinx Company Profile

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes structural products, including plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support and walls in construction projects; and specialty products comprising engineered wood, moulding, siding and trim, cedar, metal, and insulation products.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for BlueLinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueLinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.