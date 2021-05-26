Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Tops One Day Trading Volume of $68,580.00 (BLCT)

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (CURRENCY:BLCT) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 25th. During the last week, Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has traded up 3% against the US dollar. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has a market capitalization of $100.68 million and approximately $68,580.00 worth of Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.65 or 0.00006736 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 30.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005464 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.75 or 0.00075639 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002544 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00018145 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.36 or 0.00969553 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,932.17 or 0.09997091 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Coin Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “Bloomzed is a global financial network that connects people and business. Their analogy of choice is that of a “financial smartphone”, which should eventually become a “personal financial assistant” for each participant in the system. Just as a smartphone contains many different devices, Bloomzed aims at uniting several software solutions and services together related to payments, transfers, management of all types of electronic finance.In 2018, the platform introduced their first token, BZT, exchanged to Bloomzed Loyalty Club Tickets (BLCT) in August 2020, with both projects being based on the same smart-contract ERC20. BLCT serves as a “key” to its own MLM loyalty system within the Bloomzed platform. “

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket using one of the exchanges listed above.

