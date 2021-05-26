BlackRock Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,837,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,066 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 9.19% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $3,834,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 52 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 120.8% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $482.00.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.57, for a total transaction of $1,348,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 658,701 shares in the company, valued at $355,415,298.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 512 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.02, for a total transaction of $277,002.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 653,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,666,397.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 12,644 shares of company stock worth $6,730,700 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDXX stock traded up $2.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $557.80. The company had a trading volume of 4,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,735. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $531.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $499.44. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $290.18 and a 12-month high of $573.99. The company has a market capitalization of $47.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.63. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 131.51% and a net margin of 23.59%. The firm had revenue of $777.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

