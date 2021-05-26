BlackRock Inc. Raises Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,983,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 343,586 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.79% of The Southern worth $4,474,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SO. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 51,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,165,000 after buying an additional 4,194 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in The Southern by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in The Southern by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 134,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,368,000 after purchasing an additional 13,854 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Southern by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 25,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 6,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Southern by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 77,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,774,000 after purchasing an additional 17,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SO. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.23.

NYSE:SO traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.80. 29,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,999,973. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.44. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $50.40 and a 52-week high of $66.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. The Southern had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 11.28%. On average, equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. This is a positive change from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. The Southern’s payout ratio is 81.23%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $166,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,151 shares in the company, valued at $6,256,333.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $348,199.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,171,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,474 shares of company stock worth $2,766,546. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

