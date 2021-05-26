BlackRock Inc. Purchases 697,663 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 2.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,381,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 697,663 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $4,802,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 81.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on PNC. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $169.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.30.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $191.73. 11,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,926,968. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.84. The company has a market capitalization of $81.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.09 and a 52-week high of $203.88.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 47.97%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 72.33%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

