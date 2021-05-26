BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Holloway Wealth Management LLC

Holloway Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,574 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,920 shares during the quarter. BlackRock comprises about 3.9% of Holloway Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Holloway Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $11,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth about $3,519,000. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in BlackRock by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 12,410 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in BlackRock by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 748 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 983.8% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 3,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Finally, Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth about $1,256,000. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BLK traded up $3.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $877.27. 10,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643,707. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $515.72 and a 52-week high of $881.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $828.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $743.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $133.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 31.52%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.60 EPS. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BLK. Barclays boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $847.00 to $912.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $886.08.

In other news, Director Rachel Lord sold 4,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.00, for a total value of $3,568,128.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total value of $27,421,004.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,409 shares of company stock valued at $32,875,775. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

