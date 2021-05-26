BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,083,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 306,362 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.59% of Synopsys worth $3,241,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 257,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 5,926.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. 84.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on SNPS shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on Synopsys from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.82.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $256.34. The company had a trading volume of 4,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,205. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $39.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $248.19 and its 200-day moving average is $248.01. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.00 and a 52 week high of $300.91.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $1,008,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,170,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Geus Aart De sold 28,311 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.42, for a total transaction of $6,834,841.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,848 shares in the company, valued at $22,656,784.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,752 shares of company stock worth $13,022,679. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.