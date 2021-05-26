BlackRock Inc. Has $5.10 Billion Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,833,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600,497 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.87% of Duke Energy worth $5,100,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 227,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,953,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares during the period. Absher Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 12.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 190,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,412,000 after buying an additional 21,757 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 1.4% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 21,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its stake in Duke Energy by 4.2% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 7,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 60.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DUK shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.73.

In related news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $166,654.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,161.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $701,260.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 46,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,666,584.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,228 shares of company stock worth $1,230,192. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.04. The stock had a trading volume of 12,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,381,414. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.72 billion, a PE ratio of 58.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.25. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $77.58 and a 12 month high of $108.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.95.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 75.39%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

