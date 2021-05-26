BlackRock Inc. Has $4.12 Billion Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,261,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 206,041 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Ecolab worth $4,123,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new position in Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 70.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ECL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.00.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total value of $1,749,933.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,784,734.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total transaction of $5,585,995.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,915,592.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 34,775 shares of company stock valued at $7,896,521 in the last quarter. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ECL traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $214.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,091. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $181.25 and a one year high of $231.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $61.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.99.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a positive return on equity of 18.17%. Ecolab’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.76%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

