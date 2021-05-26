BlackRock Inc. Has $3.55 Billion Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,717,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 686,581 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Cummins worth $3,554,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Cummins in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 81.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on CMI shares. Cowen raised their target price on Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.70.

Shares of NYSE:CMI traded down $0.88 on Wednesday, hitting $253.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,841. The company has a market capitalization of $37.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.85. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.92 and a 1 year high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. Cummins had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.33%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.