BitTorrent (BTT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $870.50 Million

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 26th. Over the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. BitTorrent has a market cap of $2.78 billion and approximately $870.50 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitTorrent coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00015870 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00009685 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00017123 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00011058 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003219 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005583 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000143 BTC.

BitTorrent Profile

BitTorrent (CRYPTO:BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 659,952,625,000 coins. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com . The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com . The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

Buying and Selling BitTorrent

