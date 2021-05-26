BitCore (BTX) Reaches Market Cap of $9.27 Million

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded up 13% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 26th. BitCore has a market capitalization of $9.27 million and $49,881.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitCore has traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. One BitCore coin can now be purchased for about $0.51 or 0.00001325 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,636.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,716.85 or 0.07031766 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $735.25 or 0.01902977 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.42 or 0.00500618 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.22 or 0.00197263 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $256.19 or 0.00663076 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.51 or 0.00459438 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005680 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.01 or 0.00388259 BTC.

About BitCore

BitCore (CRYPTO:BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. BitCore’s official website is bitcore.cc . The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

Buying and Selling BitCore

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

