Bitcoin Atom Price Down 15.1% Over Last 7 Days (BCA)

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 26th. During the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded down 15.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000305 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Atom has a total market cap of $2.26 million and $70.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Atom alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000023 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000064 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Bitcoin Atom

Bitcoin Atom (CRYPTO:BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Atom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Atom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.