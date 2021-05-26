Biomea Fusion Inc’s (NASDAQ:BMEA) Quiet Period Will Expire on May 26th

Biomea Fusion’s (NASDAQ:BMEA) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, May 26th. Biomea Fusion had issued 9,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on April 16th. The total size of the offering was $153,000,000 based on an initial share price of $17.00. During Biomea Fusion’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

BMEA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Biomea Fusion in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Biomea Fusion in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Biomea Fusion in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ BMEA opened at $17.40 on Wednesday. Biomea Fusion has a one year low of $14.10 and a one year high of $22.22.

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of irreversible small molecules to treat patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective irreversible inhibitor of MENIN, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

