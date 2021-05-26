Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.27

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.27 and traded as high as $6.17. Bio-Path shares last traded at $5.60, with a volume of 225,925 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BPTH shares. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Path in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Path in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bio-Path from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $39.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.28.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.07. On average, equities analysts expect that Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Path by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 77,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 16,487 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Bio-Path during the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bio-Path by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 22,401 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Path in the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Path in the first quarter valued at $145,000. 4.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH)

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

