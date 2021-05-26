Binance Coin (BNB) Price Tops $369.09 on Top Exchanges

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded up 11% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 26th. In the last seven days, Binance Coin has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar. One Binance Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $369.09 or 0.00952621 BTC on major exchanges. Binance Coin has a market cap of $56.63 billion and approximately $4.50 billion worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
About Binance Coin
Binance Coin (BNB) is a PoSA coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 169,432,897 coins and its circulating supply is 153,432,897 coins. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Binance Coin’s official website is www.binance.com. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Binance Coin Coin Trading
