Big Lots (BIG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.75 per share for the quarter.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 24.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect Big Lots to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BIG stock opened at $63.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.23. Big Lots has a 52 week low of $32.11 and a 52 week high of $72.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.33%.

In other Big Lots news, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 5,000 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $326,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,431,764.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 4,438 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total transaction of $306,577.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,448,747.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,258 shares of company stock valued at $1,675,690 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BIG has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Big Lots from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Big Lots from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Loop Capital cut shares of Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Big Lots in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.89.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

