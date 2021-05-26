Big Cypress Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BCYP) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $9.92

Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BCYP) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.92 and traded as low as $9.84. Big Cypress Acquisition shares last traded at $9.86, with a volume of 3,039 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.13.

Get Big Cypress Acquisition alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Big Cypress Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Big Cypress Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Big Cypress Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Big Cypress Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Big Cypress Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000.

Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It primarily focuses in the life science sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Big Cypress Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Cypress Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.