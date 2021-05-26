BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Shares Purchased by Cqs Us LLC

Cqs Us LLC boosted its position in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 642,676 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,413 shares during the period. BHP Group accounts for 2.4% of Cqs Us LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Cqs Us LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $44,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 14.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,318 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the first quarter valued at about $726,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 22.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,582 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after buying an additional 8,749 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 806.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,273,156 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $88,344,000 after buying an additional 1,132,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 43.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,055 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 3,672 shares during the last quarter.

BHP Group stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $72.54. 121,692 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,469,852. BHP Group has a 12 month low of $45.72 and a 12 month high of $82.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.91.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Liberum Capital cut shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,138.50.

About BHP Group

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

