Bezant (BZNT) Market Cap Hits $1.10 Million

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded up 417.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 26th. One Bezant coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Bezant has traded up 112.5% against the dollar. Bezant has a total market capitalization of $1.10 million and $2,206.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 32.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00005830 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.20 or 0.00079034 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002534 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00018634 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $375.63 or 0.00951526 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,867.04 or 0.09795763 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.06 or 0.00091357 BTC.

Bezant Coin Profile

Bezant (CRYPTO:BZNT) is a coin. It was first traded on May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 coins and its circulating supply is 878,398,685 coins. Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bezant’s official website is bezant.io . The official message board for Bezant is medium.com/bezant . The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bezant Foundation, established in Singapore, is supported by international veterans from diverse industries that offer a wealth of knowledge, for example, payments, physical & digital asset distribution, platform development, and crypto exchange management. We are targeting strategic regions around the world beginning with S.E.A(South East Asia). Our team offers local experience from different regions and provide not only on-ground knowledge but also different perspectives in helping enterprises to adopt blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Bezant

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bezant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bezant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

