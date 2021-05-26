Berenberg Bank Analysts Give HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) a €90.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

HEI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €96.00 ($112.94) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a €84.00 ($98.82) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €79.08 ($93.03).

Shares of HeidelbergCement stock opened at €73.62 ($86.61) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €76.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is €67.73. HeidelbergCement has a twelve month low of €40.22 ($47.32) and a twelve month high of €81.04 ($95.34). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.24.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

