BEPRO Network (BEPRO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.23 Million

BEPRO Network (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. During the last seven days, BEPRO Network has traded down 42.7% against the US dollar. BEPRO Network has a market cap of $10.85 million and $1.23 million worth of BEPRO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BEPRO Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0059 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005335 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.26 or 0.00074562 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002549 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00017402 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $377.61 or 0.00962261 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,873.55 or 0.09871046 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000330 BTC.

BEPRO Network Coin Profile

BEPRO Network is a coin. It was first traded on December 16th, 2019. BEPRO Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,825,000,000 coins. BEPRO Network’s official Twitter account is @bepronet

According to CryptoCompare, “BetProtocol connects Developers to Decentralized Programmable Blockchain Resources to create a new paradigm of online gaming systems and infrastructure. BetProtocol is a proprietary set of tools that allows developers to program their own gaming applications using our white-label system. It ensures that compliance and safety are handled on the protocol level, freeing developers to focus on the content and form of their gaming apps, and not on the underlying infrastructure. BetProtocol believes this will greatly reduce the barrier of entry for online gaming firms, lead to a proliferation of betting dApps, and unlock a new multi-billion dollar, regulated blockchain-gaming industry. “

