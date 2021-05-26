Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $254 million-$260 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $257.28 million.Benefitfocus also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to -0.160–0.100 EPS.

Benefitfocus stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.20. 290,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,564. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.99. Benefitfocus has a fifty-two week low of $9.36 and a fifty-two week high of $17.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.17 million, a P/E ratio of -22.19 and a beta of 1.76.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $65.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.10 million. Benefitfocus’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Benefitfocus will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BNFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Benefitfocus from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Benefitfocus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Benefitfocus from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Benefitfocus has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.25.

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Its products for employers comprise Benefitplace, a cloud-based benefits management portal that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Health Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits.

