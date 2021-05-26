Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 19,977 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 453.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,977 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,737,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,618,000 after purchasing an additional 341,613 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,734,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,648,000 after buying an additional 335,837 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 606.0% in the first quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 353,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,919,000 after buying an additional 303,000 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,881,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 125.4% during the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 383,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,090,000 after buying an additional 213,151 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $155.15. 142,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,493,930. The company’s 50 day moving average is $153.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.06. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $112.91 and a twelve month high of $158.07.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

