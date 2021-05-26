Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 21,245 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 36.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,245 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.77. 3,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,099. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.82. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $21.95.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.