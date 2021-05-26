Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $4.75 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.98% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Bellerophon Therapeutics LLC is a biotherapeutics company. It is focused on developing products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary and cardiac diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of INOpulse and BCM which are in different clinical stage. Bellerophon Therapeutics LLC is based in Hampton, New Jersey. “

Shares of NASDAQ:BLPH opened at $4.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of -0.60. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.79 and a twelve month high of $14.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.43.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.13. Sell-side analysts expect that Bellerophon Therapeutics will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder New Mountain Investments Ii, L sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total value of $2,192,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $508,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. 28.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its products include INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

