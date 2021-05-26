Beck Bode LLC Makes New $12.41 Million Investment in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Beck Bode LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 40,455 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $12,408,000. Lululemon Athletica accounts for 3.8% of Beck Bode LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 962.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 85 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 143.2% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 90 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 182.9% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lululemon Athletica stock traded up $3.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $327.95. 25,151 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,333,512. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.75 billion, a PE ratio of 72.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.34. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $269.28 and a 12-month high of $399.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $323.03 and its 200-day moving average is $333.95.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 28.68% and a net margin of 13.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LULU. B. Riley reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $388.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $453.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.94.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $1,005,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,469 shares in the company, valued at $12,217,115. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

