Beck Bode LLC Invests $9.97 Million in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Beck Bode LLC bought a new position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 266,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,973,000. Sonos comprises 3.1% of Beck Bode LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Beck Bode LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Sonos as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Sonos by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sonos by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Sonos by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Sonos by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Sonos by 366.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. 69.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SONO stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.25. 33,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,943,127. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.90. Sonos, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.18 and a fifty-two week high of $44.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.50.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.53. Sonos had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 43.14%. The company had revenue of $332.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 90.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sonos news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $2,825,414.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,294,756.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Millington sold 38,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $1,468,755.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 163,914 shares in the company, valued at $6,318,884.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 163,613 shares of company stock valued at $6,545,629. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SONO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sonos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sonos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Sonos from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sonos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

