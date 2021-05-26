Beck Bode LLC Buys Shares of 5,592 IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Beck Bode LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IPGP. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $177.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Benchmark raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.77.

IPGP traded down $2.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $205.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,700. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.26 and a quick ratio of 8.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.83 and a beta of 1.37. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1-year low of $149.35 and a 1-year high of $262.55.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $345.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.11 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.04, for a total value of $106,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 12,500 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.06, for a total transaction of $2,513,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,971,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,601,524.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,547 shares of company stock worth $5,626,235. 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

