Beck Bode LLC Buys Shares of 10,400 Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Beck Bode LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,400 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.85.

In other Cisco Systems news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.99. 524,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,273,881. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $54.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.92.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

