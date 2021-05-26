Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Given New $38.00 Price Target at Roth Capital

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) had its price objective lowered by Roth Capital from $65.00 to $38.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on BEEM. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Beam Global in a report on Thursday, March 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a hold rating on shares of Beam Global in a report on Tuesday. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Beam Global in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a market perform rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beam Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Beam Global in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:BEEM opened at $24.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.54. The stock has a market cap of $166.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.36. Beam Global has a fifty-two week low of $6.73 and a fifty-two week high of $75.90.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. Beam Global had a negative net margin of 83.97% and a negative return on equity of 38.69%. On average, research analysts predict that Beam Global will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total transaction of $129,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,638 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,192.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEEM. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Beam Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Beam Global in the 4th quarter valued at $287,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in Beam Global by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Beam Global in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Beam Global by 522.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,835,000 after buying an additional 89,138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.23% of the company’s stock.

Beam Global, a cleantech company, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and sells renewably energized products for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, outdoor media and branding, and energy security products. The company's product portfolio include EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 50kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles or larger vehicles; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

