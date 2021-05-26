Barrington Research Weighs in on Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HCCI)

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report released on Thursday, May 20th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.53 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.12. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Heritage-Crystal Clean’s FY2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HCCI. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet raised Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.83.

Heritage-Crystal Clean stock opened at $30.63 on Monday. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a one year low of $12.60 and a one year high of $34.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $741.18 million, a PE ratio of 45.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.65 and its 200 day moving average is $24.94.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.18. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $105.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.20 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 7.6% in the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 598,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,240,000 after buying an additional 42,164 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 5,328 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 25,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 12,149 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 278,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,552,000 after buying an additional 7,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. 61.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

