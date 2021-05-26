Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Given a C$28.00 Price Target at CSFB

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) has been assigned a C$28.00 target price by equities researchers at CSFB in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. CSFB’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 5.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Eight Capital lowered their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$48.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$40.00 target price (down from C$42.00) on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$32.50 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$39.00 to C$33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Barrick Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$35.28.

Barrick Gold stock traded up C$0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$29.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,476,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,453,086. The stock has a market cap of C$52.80 billion and a PE ratio of 17.80. Barrick Gold has a 52 week low of C$23.63 and a 52 week high of C$41.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$27.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$28.43.

In related news, Director John Lawson Thornton bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$26.26 per share, with a total value of C$2,625,955.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,775,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$46,622,547.86.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

