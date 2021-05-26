Barclays Lowers NL Industries (NYSE:NL) to Underweight

Barclays downgraded shares of NL Industries (NYSE:NL) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Barclays currently has $7.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $16.00.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded NL Industries from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

NL opened at $7.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.36 million, a P/E ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.85. NL Industries has a 12-month low of $2.81 and a 12-month high of $8.50.

NL Industries (NYSE:NL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09. NL Industries had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 22.10%. The company had revenue of $30.00 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NL. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NL Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of NL Industries by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of NL Industries by 159.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 4,299 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of NL Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NL Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.14% of the company’s stock.

NL Industries, Inc, through its subsidiary, CompX International Inc, operates in the component products industry in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms, including disc tumbler locks, pin tumbler locking mechanisms, and CompX eLock and StealthLock electronic locks for use in various applications, such as ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, vending and cash containment machines, medical cabinetry, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, and gas station security.

