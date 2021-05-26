Barclays (LON:BARC) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $159.59

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 159.59 ($2.09) and traded as high as GBX 181.62 ($2.37). Barclays shares last traded at GBX 179.64 ($2.35), with a volume of 26,064,226 shares traded.

BARC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on Barclays and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 170 ($2.22) target price on Barclays and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 207.70 ($2.71).

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 182.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 159.59. The stock has a market cap of £30.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14.

In related news, insider Tushar Morzaria purchased 13,069 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 189 ($2.47) per share, with a total value of £24,700.41 ($32,271.24).

Barclays Company Profile (LON:BARC)

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

