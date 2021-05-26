Barclays Increases Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target to $260.00

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Barclays from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.40% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TGT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Target from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Guggenheim upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.83.

NYSE:TGT opened at $225.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $112.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Target has a fifty-two week low of $114.23 and a fifty-two week high of $228.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $209.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. The business had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 billion. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Target will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Target news, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.12, for a total value of $324,992.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,239,154.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $338,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,620,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,268 shares of company stock worth $9,040,002 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in Target by 0.8% in the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 6,250 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 2.5% during the first quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 7.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 809 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 21.6% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 11.5% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 532 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

