Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 2,693,114 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 97.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,693,114 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Trust Co raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 17,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 5,460 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 154.5% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 38,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 23,623 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 554.8% in the 1st quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 66,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 56,398 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Trust Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 127,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,622,000 after acquiring an additional 18,190 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $53.11 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $36.56 and a twelve month high of $56.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.75.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

