Bank of Nova Scotia Raises Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $5,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of The Clorox in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The Clorox by 461.3% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Clorox in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Costello Asset Management INC raised its position in shares of The Clorox by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Clorox in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 79.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $178.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.20. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $176.46 and a fifty-two week high of $239.87.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 104.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

CLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on The Clorox from $195.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on The Clorox from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on The Clorox from $189.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.94.

The Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

