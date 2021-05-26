Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 23.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,973 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,081 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $5,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 74.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $129.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 382.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.82. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $79.47 and a 12 month high of $135.93.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 27.80% and a net margin of 0.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

GPC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $113.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.50.

In other news, insider Kevin Herron sold 2,500 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total value of $330,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,791.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

