Bank of Nova Scotia Has $4.52 Million Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 67.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 113,429 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $4,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

PNW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Siebert Williams Shank raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinnacle West Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.25.

Shares of PNW opened at $86.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.30. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $69.29 and a twelve month high of $91.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.51 and a 200-day moving average of $80.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $696.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.94 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.17%.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

