Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Stock Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 78.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,414 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 42,659 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Pool were worth $3,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Pool during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Pool during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Pool by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pool during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Pool during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. 85.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pool alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on POOL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Pool in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Pool from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.50.

In related news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 9,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.97, for a total transaction of $4,142,670.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 88,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,387,409.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Peter D. Arvan purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $316.03 per share, with a total value of $158,015.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 59,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,861,618.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 48,916 shares of company stock worth $20,984,285. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POOL stock opened at $429.66 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $409.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $363.89. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $240.01 and a 52 week high of $449.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of 40.31 and a beta of 0.79.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.27. Pool had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 71.77%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 12.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.00%.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.