Bank of Nova Scotia Buys 2,612 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $4,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 216.2% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 296,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,533,000 after acquiring an additional 202,588 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 134,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,655,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $667,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 10,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 4,934 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,266,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,684,000 after acquiring an additional 10,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

AVB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $169.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Colliers Securities began coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.50.

Shares of AVB opened at $204.40 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.38 and a 12 month high of $204.87. The company has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73, a P/E/G ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.94.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.92). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $497.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 73.19%.

In other news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total transaction of $612,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total value of $259,627.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

