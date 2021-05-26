Bank of Montreal’s (BMO) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at CIBC

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at CIBC in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$136.00 target price on the bank’s stock. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.53% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BMO. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$110.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Bank of Montreal to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. CSFB raised their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$113.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal to C$128.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$124.08.

Bank of Montreal stock traded up C$1.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$125.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,594,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,782,469. The stock has a market capitalization of C$81.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$117.13 and its 200 day moving average is C$104.33. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of C$67.57 and a 1-year high of C$125.38.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The bank reported C$3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.12 by C$0.94. The business had revenue of C$6.98 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 11.0237288 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

