Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 122,998 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lessened its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 833,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,998 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned approximately 0.62% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $92,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Perennial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 5,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 8,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 247.1% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000.

SHV stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.51. 15,141 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,001,848. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.52. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $110.14 and a one year high of $110.82.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

