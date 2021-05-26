Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Purchases 23,083 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 505,379 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 23,083 shares during the period. Veeva Systems accounts for 1.0% of Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned approximately 0.33% of Veeva Systems worth $132,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VEEV. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mary Lynne Hedley sold 95 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.66, for a total value of $25,712.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,845.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.74, for a total transaction of $602,568.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,671.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,226 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,431 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VEEV traded up $3.74 on Wednesday, reaching $268.40. 17,419 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 902,980. The company has a market capitalization of $40.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.38, a PEG ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.74. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $183.24 and a 12 month high of $325.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.20.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The business had revenue of $396.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.92.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

