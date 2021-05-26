Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $60.97 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich trimmed its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 24.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 952,666 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 304,861 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Intel were worth $60,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $2,141,057,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $906,005,000. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Intel by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 32,574,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,622,845,000 after purchasing an additional 7,151,405 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Intel by 100,766.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,195,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $258,847,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Intel by 161.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,957,652 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $483,288,000 after buying an additional 4,916,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 4,464 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $56.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 582,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,614,176. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $229.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.36.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INTC. Raymond James reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Roth Capital raised their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down from $63.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.82.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

