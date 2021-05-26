Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $53.27 Million Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 100.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 833,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 417,888 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Centene were worth $53,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Centene in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Centene in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Centene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Centene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Centene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Centene stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,017,062. The company has a market capitalization of $42.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.48. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $53.60 and a 12 month high of $74.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.55 billion. Centene had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Centene from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Stephens raised shares of Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.54.

In other Centene news, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 7,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $499,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 424,808 shares in the company, valued at $27,612,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,883 shares of company stock valued at $2,626,390. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

